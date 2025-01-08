Sabrina Carpenter reflects on 10-year journey to music stardom: "Baby steps"

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter recently explained how she feels about nabbing herself a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist some 10 years into her music career.

Sabrina Carpenter recently explained how she feels about her Best New Artist Grammy nomination some 10 years into her music career. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

"I've always been true to myself and believed in my work since I was young," the 25-year-old Espresso hitmaker told PEOPLE in a new interview.

"I've realized that it's always been about the small baby steps that you take over time to get you to this point," she added.

Sabrina – who has been selling out arenas on her Short n' Sweet Tour– dropped her sixth album of the same name in August.

The pop star has a staggering number of 2025 Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Solo Performance.

"I don't think I have fully reflected yet, as I'm also trying to be present in the moment," the Please Please Please artist said of her whirlwind of newfound success in 2024.