Barry Keoghan gives Sabrina Carpenter swoon-worthy praise after Grammy nods

Barry Keoghan gushed over Sabrina Carpenter after the rising pop star racked up six nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards. © Collage: Olivia Wong & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 32-year-old Irish actor, who has been linked to Sabrina since last year, was asked about her impressive achievements during an interview with The Jess Cagle Show on Friday.

Barry, who starred in the music video for her nominated track Please Please Please, said the nods were "absolutely brilliant."

"I'm really, really happy for her, honestly, and I got to get on the phone soon," he added.

While he got a bit flustered over having been "put on the spot," the Saltburn actor had high praise for the 25-year-old singer.

"I don't know anyone who works as hard. I'm in awe watching her work and how committed [she is] and the standards that she sets," he said.

After rumors of trouble in paradise swirled back in August, insiders revealed that Barry and Sabrina were "on and off."

But the two seem to be doing quite well now, as just last month, Barry attended her sold-out Short n' Sweet show in Virginia.