Sabrina Carpenter joined by Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at N3 LA Short n' Sweet tour stop!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet tour brought the house down at the Kia Forum this weekend with a surprise appearance from some VIP A-listers!

Sabrina Carpenter's (r.) Short n' Sweet Tour had a surprise appearance from none other than Selena Gomez (l.)!  © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & IMAGO / NurPhoto

On Sunday night, the 25-year-old Espresso singer brought out none other than Selena Gomez, accompanied by her boyfriend Benny Blanco.

Photos from the event showed the Rare Beauty founder in a whimsical pink bunny onesie with floppy ears.

On the other hand, Benny embraced the pastel theme in a pink tie-dye hoodie.

The couple was joined by Selena's little sister Gracie and a group of her friends, who later announced on Instagram that it was their "favorite night" ever!

Sels is clearly a seasoned fan, having already attended the singer's concert in September.

This time, however, she kept her PDA a bit more under wraps!

Other celebrity appearances throughout the evening included Jessica Alba and *NSYNC's Lance Bass.

Saturday's show featured appearances by Katy Perry, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber while Friday night saw a jaw-dropping performance by Christina Aguilera, who took the stage alongside the Nonsense artist.

