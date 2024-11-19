Sabrina Carpenter joined by Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at N3 LA Short n' Sweet tour stop!
Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet tour brought the house down at the Kia Forum this weekend with a surprise appearance from some VIP A-listers!
On Sunday night, the 25-year-old Espresso singer brought out none other than Selena Gomez, accompanied by her boyfriend Benny Blanco.
Photos from the event showed the Rare Beauty founder in a whimsical pink bunny onesie with floppy ears.
On the other hand, Benny embraced the pastel theme in a pink tie-dye hoodie.
The couple was joined by Selena's little sister Gracie and a group of her friends, who later announced on Instagram that it was their "favorite night" ever!
Sels is clearly a seasoned fan, having already attended the singer's concert in September.
This time, however, she kept her PDA a bit more under wraps!
Other celebrity appearances throughout the evening included Jessica Alba and *NSYNC's Lance Bass.
Saturday's show featured appearances by Katy Perry, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber while Friday night saw a jaw-dropping performance by Christina Aguilera, who took the stage alongside the Nonsense artist.
Cover photo: Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & IMAGO / NurPhoto