Sabrina Carpenter stuns fans with new surprise ending to Tears music video! Are more coming?

Los Angeles, California - Last week, Sabrina Carpenter brought the Rocky Horror vibes for her Tears music video . Now she's channeling Clue: The Movie with an alternate ending! And that's not all...

On Monday, the YouTube comments section of the Tears music video is full of confused fans all wondering the same thing: Is it the Mandela Effect, or did the ending of the music video actually change from the one we got to see when it went live just a few days ago?

A short Insta Stories promo spotlighted by Sabrina herself proved that fans aren't going crazy.

"A new ending awaits," reads a YouTube clip that the Espresso artist reposted.

A link to the official Tears music video shows that the ending has somehow changed right from under us!

In the first ending, Sabrina was the one to kill off her hapless love interest via high-heeled shoe stabbing, and now in the new ending, he finds himself tragically crushed under a falling tree after it's struck by lightning.

"New endings loading," reads the text next to the hyperlink. Wait... "endings," as in plural? Is Sabrina really doing what the 1985 classic Clue movie did and coming out with multiple alternate endings?