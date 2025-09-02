Sabrina Carpenter talks Man's Best Friend controversy and spills its inspiration!

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter on Tuesday graced the cover of Interview Magazine's September issue, and she's finally opening up about her latest album 's controversy-laden rollout.

Sabrina Carpenter faced some serious backlash over the saucy cover of her seventh record, Man's Best Friend. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The pop princess faced some serious backlash over the saucy cover of her seventh record, Man's Best Friend, which showed the former Disney star crawling on all fours in front of a man as he pulls her hair.

All this kerfuffle comes only a year after the runaway, no-skips success of her album Short n' Sweet, which launched her to A-list fame.

Interview's editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg asked the Tears singer about the scandalized reaction to her latest cover in the new interview and whether it got the reaction she wanted.

"If I'm being completely transparent, I don't do anything anticipating what the reaction will be. I only do things that speak to me, that feel right, and make sense when you hear the music," Carpenter explained.

"When I came up with the imaging for it, it was so clear to me what it meant. So the reaction is fascinating to me. You just watch it unravel and go, 'Wow.'"

The editor then asked the singer what "man's best friend" means to her, a question she's previously been somewhat evasive about.

"There's so many reasons why I called it Man's Best Friend, and there's so many layers in the experiences that I was going through at the time where, emotionally, I felt like one," she explained, seemingly referring to the phrase's typical reference – a dog.