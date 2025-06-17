Sabrina Carpenter claps back at Man's Best Friend cover controversy

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter is getting the last laugh after the cover for her new album, Man's Best Friend, sparked a wave of controversy on social media.

Sabrina Carpenter is getting the last laugh after the cover for her new album, Man's Best Friend, sparked a wave of controversy on social media. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter & IMAGO / i Images

Earlier this month, the 26-year-old pop star unveiled the artwork for her upcoming record, which is set to drop in August.

The cover of Man's Best Friend sees Sabrina on all fours as she reaches up to a man, who is holding her by the hair.

"Does she have a personality outside of sex?" one X user wrote in response to the cover reveal.

"girl yes and it is goooooood," Sabrina replied on Monday.

While sexuality has become a famous element of the Espresso singer's brand, some fans complained that the album cover was more degrading than it was empowering.

Speaking with Rolling Stone recently, Sabrina said she wasn't concerned about what people might think of Man's Best Friend, saying bluntly, "I can not give a f**k about it, because I'm just so excited."

Sabrina also brushed off criticism about her songs and live performances being too sexual, telling the outlet, "It's always so funny to me when people complain."

"They’re like, 'All she does is sing about this.' But those are the songs that you've made popular. Clearly, you love sex. You're obsessed with it," she quipped.