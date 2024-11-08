Grammys 2025: Who leads the nominations?

Los Angeles, California - The 2025 Grammy Award nominations are in, and music 's biggest night is shaping up to be a battle royale.

Beyoncé (r.) led the pack with 11 Grammy Award nominations alongside Kendrick Lamar (c.) with seven nods and Taylor Swift (l.) with six. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover IMAGES, UPI Photo, & MediaPunch

Beyoncé leads the nods with a whopping 11 nominations, making her the most-nominated artist and most awarded artist in Grammy history.

Cowboy Carter, the 43-year-old's eighth studio album, is up for Album of the Year, while the lead single Texas Hold 'Em was nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

This comes shortly after Queen Bey's unfortunate CMA snub, which seemingly occurred due to her drama with the country music community eight years ago.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar received seven nominations alongside Billie Eilish, Post Malone, and Charli XCX, who casually implemented a cultural phenomenon known by Gen Z as "Brat summer."

After a successful year with her highly-beloved album The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift has also been nominated for Album of the Year, marking a total of six nods for 2025.

This marks a historic seventh Album of the Year nomination for the Karma artist.

While established artists dominated the top categories, the 2024 nominations also saw a refreshing amount of new talent.