Grammys 2025: Who leads the nominations?
Los Angeles, California - The 2025 Grammy Award nominations are in, and music's biggest night is shaping up to be a battle royale.
Beyoncé leads the nods with a whopping 11 nominations, making her the most-nominated artist and most awarded artist in Grammy history.
Cowboy Carter, the 43-year-old's eighth studio album, is up for Album of the Year, while the lead single Texas Hold 'Em was nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.
This comes shortly after Queen Bey's unfortunate CMA snub, which seemingly occurred due to her drama with the country music community eight years ago.
Rapper Kendrick Lamar received seven nominations alongside Billie Eilish, Post Malone, and Charli XCX, who casually implemented a cultural phenomenon known by Gen Z as "Brat summer."
After a successful year with her highly-beloved album The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift has also been nominated for Album of the Year, marking a total of six nods for 2025.
This marks a historic seventh Album of the Year nomination for the Karma artist.
While established artists dominated the top categories, the 2024 nominations also saw a refreshing amount of new talent.
Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan earn first-even GRAMMYs noms, Ariana Grande snubbed
Sabrina Carpenter, with her insatiable pop album Short n' Sweet, received six nominations including nods for Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit song Espresso.
Chappell Roan, on the other hand, who made her breakout this year with her stand-out album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess also scored six nominations including Album of the Year and Best New Artist.
But amidst the celebrations, there were also some notable snubs.
Ariana Grande, who recently dropped her eternal sunshine album, surprisingly didn't receive any nominations in the major categories despite having two No.1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
However, she did receive nominations for Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Dance Pop Recording.
Fans took to X to share their frustrations, with one writing, "This is worse than trump being elected."
The Grammys will be held once again in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 2.
Which artists are you rooting for?
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Cover IMAGES, UPI Photo, & MediaPunch