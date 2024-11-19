Sabrina Carpenter unites with Chappell Roan for jolly and bright Netflix Christmas extravaganza!

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan, two of 2024's biggest music icons, are teaming up this Christmas for the first time ever!

Sabrina Carpenter (r.) will be joined by singer Chappell Roan (l.) for a duet on the singer's Netflix special, A Nonsense Christmas. © Collage: Rebecca Sapp / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Newscom

These two are definitely going to sleigh this holiday season!

The highly-anticipated collaboration between the two will be a part of the 25-year-old's upcoming Netflix special, A Nonsense Christmas.

The trailer for the special, released on Monday, revealed a star-studded lineup of guests, including duets with the HOT TO GO! singer, Tyla, Shania Twain, and Kali Uchis.

Other celebrity appearances include Cara Delevigne, Megan Stalter, Quinta Brunson, Kyle Mooney, and Nico Hiraga.

A Nonsense Christmas will feature performances from Sabs' 2023 Christmas-themed album Fruitcake, as well as covers of holiday classics and her 2024 hits.

Fans on social media have expressed their excitement for the collaboration, with one on X writing, "WE ARE GETTING A CHAPPELL ROAN AND SABRINA CARPENTER DUET."

Another said, "oh my god i will never recover from this i am unwell."

