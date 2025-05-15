Sabrina Carpenter's spicy Juno moves inspire Jaguars' NFL 2025 schedule reveal

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Sabrina Carpenter 's sexy Juno performance just got the ultimate shout-out from the Jacksonville Jaguars . Is this the hottest collab of the year?

Sabrina Carpenter's (r.) sultry Juno moves star in the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2025 schedule reveal video! © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Newscom World

Sabrina is the it girl right now, and the Jaguars are her biggest fans!

On Wednesday, the NFL team dropped their 2025 schedule with a TikTok video that's serving all the Short n' Sweet energy, channeling the Taste singer's sultry Juno stage moves.

The Jags went all in, pairing each upcoming home game opponent with one of Sabrina's provocative performance poses – and they didn't hold back.

From Reverse Cowgirl to the Eiffel Tower, the video is being called the spiciest schedule reveal in NFL history!

Fans are living for the chaos, with one user writing, "The Gen Z women who run this account are the best part of this franchise."

Another hilariously chimed in, "Confuse the football men! Hell yeah."

The team also dropped a second, calmer video featuring fitness influencer Ashton Hall, but in all seriousness, it's the Juno moment that's got everyone talking!