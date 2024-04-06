Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announce shock split!

London, UK - After 14 years of marriage, actor Sacha Baron Cohen and wife Isla Fisher are headed for divorce.

On Friday, actors Sacha Baron Cohen (l.) and Isla Fisher announced that they separated last year and have filed for divorce after 14 years of marriage. © Screenshot/Instagram/saschabaroncohen

Cohen and Fisher announced their split on Instagram on Friday, both posting an identical story on their profiles in which they posed together in tennis outfits.

In keeping with the tennis metaphor, the two wrote: "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage."

After meeting in the early 2000s, the British comedian and the Australian actor wed in 2010.

According to the post, the exes made the decision to go their separate ways last year.

"We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change."

However, both emphasized that they would continue to share their "devotion and love" for their three children despite the end of their relationship.

The divorce announcement comes as Cohen faces controversy over shocking allegations made by his Brothers Grimsby co-star Rebel Wilson in her new memoir.