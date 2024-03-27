Rebel Wilson reveals Sacha Baron Cohen's shocking harassment in new memoir

Los Angeles, California - Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson detailed her allegations against Sacha Baron Cohen in her new memoir, Rebel Rising.

Rebel Wilson's new memoir details a disturbing account from the star's time on set with Sacha Baron Cohen (l.) for the 2016 film The Brothers Grimsby. © Collage: ARNOLD TURNER & VALERIE MACON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In an excerpt from the 44-year-old actor's book shared by PEOPLE, Wilson writes about feeling "scared" of the 52-year-old comedian due to his treatment of her on the set of the 2016 movie The Brothers Grimsby.

"It felt like every time I'd speak to SBC, he'd mention that he wanted me to go naked in a future scene," she wrote.

"I was like, 'Ha, I don't do nudity, Sacha.'"

The Hustle star also recalled Cohen allegedly summoning her "via a production assistant" to say she "needed to film an additional scene" for the action flick.

Wilson continued to reveal the shocking and graphic turn the request took, sparking new backlash against Cohen.