Rebel Wilson reveals Sacha Baron Cohen's shocking harassment in new memoir
Los Angeles, California - Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson detailed her allegations against Sacha Baron Cohen in her new memoir, Rebel Rising.
In an excerpt from the 44-year-old actor's book shared by PEOPLE, Wilson writes about feeling "scared" of the 52-year-old comedian due to his treatment of her on the set of the 2016 movie The Brothers Grimsby.
"It felt like every time I'd speak to SBC, he'd mention that he wanted me to go naked in a future scene," she wrote.
"I was like, 'Ha, I don't do nudity, Sacha.'"
The Hustle star also recalled Cohen allegedly summoning her "via a production assistant" to say she "needed to film an additional scene" for the action flick.
Wilson continued to reveal the shocking and graphic turn the request took, sparking new backlash against Cohen.
Was Sacha Baron Cohen the actor that harassed Rebel Wilson on set?
"Then he pulls his pants down. SBC says very matter-of-factly: 'Okay, now I want you to stick your finger up my a**.' And I'm like, 'What??..No!!'" Wilson continued.
She added that she "finally compromised" by slapping the Borat star's backside and improvising "a few lines" so that she could "get out of there."
"I still had to simulate having sex with this guy. I still had to kiss him repeatedly," Wilson writes.
"Months later, it really sank in that all this wasn't something that could be laughed off. I relayed to the producers that I would not be doing any promotion for the film."
On Monday, the Australian actor named the English comedian as the "a**hole" who threatened her with legal action in an attempt to block the release of her book.
Cover photo: Collage: ARNOLD TURNER & VALERIE MACON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP