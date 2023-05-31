Sam Smith and Madonna's collab news receives mixed reviews

Singers Sam Smith and Madonna have joined forces and announced the release of their new music collab , which is stirring things up on ocial media.

Sam Smith (l.) and Madonna have announced the release date for their upcoming collaborative single, Vulgar. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, pop icons Sam Smith and Madonna took to social media to announce the release of their upcoming song, Vulgar.

"VULGAR, SAM X Madonna, June 9th," Sam Smith wrote on Twitter.

Last week, Smith shared an audio clip on social media, hinting at the duo's upcoming song.

Smith was reportedly going to give fans a sneak peek of the song at his show in Manchester, saying "Unholy' won't be the last song," but wasn't able to continue the show due to vocal issues, per Billboard.

With the unique and bold vocal styles of both Smith and Madonna, one may assume the song is set to pop off once it drops.

However, social media users have expressed differing opinions on the unexpected collab.

"I can literally sense it being the worst song of the century," one person wrote on Twitter, while another tweeted, "WE’LL BE STREAMING AND BUYING."

Will the upcoming collab be the song of the summer, or will it fly under the radar?