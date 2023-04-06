Scarlett Johansson reveals her fitness secret to get Marvel ready

Los Angeles, California - Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is one of the best trained actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What's her fitness secret?

Scarlett Johansson has taken to pilates to stay fit for her Marvel movie roles. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

Johansson revealed she has been swearing by pilates on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast.

"I did weight lifting for a long time. That was my thing. I liked lifting heavy and low reps," Johansson said.

In 2019, the 38-year-old prepared for Avengers: Endgame by getting up as early as 6:00 AM to complete aggressive workouts that included plyometric exercises, heavy weight training, and intense cardio like sprints and battle-rope exercises.

But eventually, Johansson switched up her routine to gentler fitness training options.

She ended up moving to pilates exercises for the film Black Widow.