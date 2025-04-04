Scarlett Johansson stalker arrested over violent threats against Colin Jost

New York, New York - Police have arrested a man named Michael Joseph Branham, who has allegedly been stalking actor Scarlett Johansson, over a violent threat against her husband, Colin Jost.

Michael Joseph Branham even has the Marvel star's name tattooed on his chest. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Michael Joseph Branham

The 48-year-old man was arrested in Manhattan on Wednesday after sending a threat via text message.

"THE NEXT TIME YOU HERE FROM ME I WILL BE ON CNN FOR EXPLODING A BOMB IN SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE AUDIENCE," Branham's message read, according to the New York Post.

The outlet reports that he sent the threat to a messaging service affiliated with the university he attends.

A security investigator from NBC Universal and 30 Rock, where Saturday Night Live is filmed, reported the message to New York police on Tuesday. Then, the handcuffs clicked.

Branham is presumed to have been targeting the sketch comedy show because Johansson's husband, Colin Jost, works there as a writer and hosts the Weekend Update segment.

Johansson herself has stated that Branham has been stalking her for well over a year. In November 2023, he showed up at her home, and in April 2024, the Black Widow star tried to get a restraining order against him, but to no avail.

On Thursday, Branham, who has four warrants for his arrest in Kentucky, was arraigned in a Manhattan criminal court. Among other things, he was charged with threatening to commit mass murder.