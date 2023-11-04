Scarlett Johansson's lawyer orders AI app to stop using her likeness

Los Angeles, California - Attorneys, assemble! Scarlett Johansson has taken legal action after an artificial intelligence app circulated a since-deleted ad using the Marvel star ’s likeness without permission.

Kevin Yorn took action on behalf of the Oscar nominee (38), who is not a spokesperson for the app in question, Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar, Variety reports.



"We do not take these things lightly. Per our usual course of action in these circumstances, we will deal with it with all legal remedies that we will have," Yorn told the outlet.

While footage of the genuine Johansson is featured in the ad – from an old Omaze contest ahead of the Black Widow premiere – it eventually features artificial snaps intended to look like the Marriage Story star, whose voice was also replicated.

"It’s not limited to avatars only. You can also create images with texts and even your AI videos. I think you shouldn’t miss it," the faux Johansson teases, per Variety, who viewed the ad before it was deleted.

"Images produced by Lisa AI. It has nothing to do with this person," the fine print reportedly read.

The advent of artificial intelligence – and its use to mimic the likeness of actors, with or without compensation to them – is among the issues at the forefront of the SAG-AFTRA strike, which started in July and had more negotiations slated for Thursday.