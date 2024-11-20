Sean "Diddy" Combs accused of using his kids to influence potential jurors

New York, New York - Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently in prison as he awaits trial for racketeering and sex trafficking charges , but the defendant doesn't seem to want to abide by prison rules.

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of misusing the telephone access of other prison inmates as he awaits trial for racketeering and sex trafficking charges. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

In recently published court documents, Combs has been accused of misusing the telephone access of other inmates and communicating with other people via an "unauthorized third-party communication system".

With reference to these documents, People also reports that the disgraced mogul sought to influence potential jury members by means of a family video.

The 55-year-old star allegedly urged his family to share a recent Instagram video of his children celebrating his birthday in a bid to win positive favor with potential jurors.

Just over two weeks ago, his defense attorneys tried to get Combs out of jail on bail once again, but with this behavior, the judges don't feel compelled to rule on his bail request.

But there is more: according to the court documents, the rapper is said to pose a "danger to others" and "has incentive to flee."