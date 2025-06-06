Sean "Diddy" Combs trial: Anonymous ex testifies on drug trafficking and freak-offs

New York, New York - An ex-girlfriend of Sean "Diddy" Combs testified Friday of sex with a network of paid male escorts at the hip-hop star 's behest and that he asked her to transport drugs for him.

The woman speaking under the pseudonym Jane took the stand for a second day in the sex trafficking and racketeering trial, delivering emotional, graphic testimony in the trial of 55-year-old Combs.

He faces life in prison if convicted, and has denied all charges.

Jane told jurors Friday that she, assistants of Combs, or the artist himself would book travel for the escorts, who would frequently be paid in thousands of dollars in cash or via apps.

The payment was in exchange for choreographed sexual encounters that would sometimes last days, which Jane described as "hotel nights" and which a previous star witness, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, said were called "freak-offs."

Jane spoke through tears as she recounted one of several instances that she told Combs she did not like having sex with the escorts while he watched – but that he was "dismissive" when she tried to protest.

Among the tranche of text exchanges between Jane and Combs was one message in which she described the pattern of hotel nights as a "Pandora's box" that she couldn't shut.

"I'm so much more than being loved in the dark in hotel rooms doing things that make me feel disgusted," she texted Combs. "I don't want to play this role in your life anymore."

"It's dark, sleazy, and makes me feel disgusted with myself," she continued, saying that she felt he was paying her rent in exchange for the sex parties.

"I don't want to feel obligated to perform these nights with you in fear of losing the roof over my head," Jane wrote.

"Girl stop," Combs wrote back.