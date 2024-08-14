Did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco secretly get engaged?
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez and her boyfriend Benny Blanco are as loved up as it gets, which has left fans of the couple with one burning question: are the two engaged?
On Tuesday, the 32-year-old singer posted a new photo carousel on Instagram.
But after seeing the pictures closely, fans noticed Sel wearing a gold ring on her left-hand ring finger!
She was also wearing a white shirt in the photo, which could perhaps be another hint at a possible engagement between her and Benny.
Another snap in the photo dump shows the ring again while the Rare Beauty founder was flipping through a book.
"We're so proud of you queen," one fan commented, without directly mentioning the ring.
Another said, "So proud of you!"
While the rumors are currently running rampant, this isn't the first time Selena seemingly dropped a hint at being a bride-to-be.
Did Selena Gomez hide her engagement ring?
Earlier this month, the two lovebirds were seen in adorable pictures on Instragam.
In one of the snaps, the Only Murders in the Building star could be seen wearing a beautiful white shimmery champagne-colored dress with her left-hand ring finger covered with a heart emoji.
Benny was also captured in the photo.
Many fans think the engagement happened at Selena's 32nd birthday party, which was organized by the record producer himself.
However, others just think she was hiding a vape in the photo, and say that the image was flipped – meaning that it was her right hand anyway.
Regardless, it seems like Benny and Selena are as close as ever, and fans can't help but share their excitement for the happy couple!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Depositphotos