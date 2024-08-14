Did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco secretly get engaged?

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez and her boyfriend Benny Blanco are as loved up as it gets, which has left fans of the couple with one burning question: are the two engaged?

Fans of Selena Gomez (r.) think the singer got secretly engaged to her boyfriend Benny Blanco (l.) after spotting a ring on her finger in a new photo! © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Depositphotos

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old singer posted a new photo carousel on Instagram.

But after seeing the pictures closely, fans noticed Sel wearing a gold ring on her left-hand ring finger!

She was also wearing a white shirt in the photo, which could perhaps be another hint at a possible engagement between her and Benny.

Another snap in the photo dump shows the ring again while the Rare Beauty founder was flipping through a book.

"We're so proud of you queen," one fan commented, without directly mentioning the ring.

Another said, "So proud of you!"

While the rumors are currently running rampant, this isn't the first time Selena seemingly dropped a hint at being a bride-to-be.

