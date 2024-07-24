Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco reportedly discussing marriage!
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are said to be talking about their next steps as a couple, with insiders dishing that the two are "definitely endgame."
On Tuesday, sources spoke to Us Weekly about the music producer's romantic surprises for Selena's 32nd birthday.
"Benny planned Selena's entire birthday weekend as a surprise to her and wanted to make her feel extra special this past weekend," an insider spilled.
The Single Soon artist was reportedly "so happy" with Benny's efforts, and their swoon-worthy day is only the latest evidence that the two are the real deal!
"She and Benny are very serious and have talked about marriage," the source told the outlet.
"Selena is really happy and is doing really well. She feels her life is peaceful right now."
This isn't the first time wedding chatter has followed the couple, as Benny himself got the rumor mill spinning as he spilled he was "predicting marriage" for them and revealed that they even discuss starting a family "every day."
Selena Gomez hails Benny Blanco as "the love of my life"
For her part, Selena has been a bit less committal when discussing their potential future publicly, but she did admit, "I don't know what the future holds, but I do know that he's not going anywhere any time soon."
The Disney Channel alum also called Benny the "love of my life" as she reshared the heartwarming birthday tribute he penned on Instagram.
The 36-year-old further gushed over his girlfriend as he commented on her latest photo, "i got the hottest chick in the game wearing my chain" in reference to the new "B" necklace she's been rocking as of late.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@selenagomez