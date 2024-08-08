Selena Gomez reveals day-to-day life with Benny Blanco in romantic Instagram snaps!

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Selena Gomez shared a lovely behind-the-scenes look at her personal life with boyfriend Benny Blanco in a series of photos posted on social media, and fans can't get enough!

Selena Gomez (r.) posted a new carousel of photos on Instagram sharing her day-to-day life with boyfriend Benny Blanco. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@selenagomez

On Thursday, the Single Soon singer took to Instagram to share a slew of recent photos.

The main image in the photo dump shows a loved-up Selena and Benny watching an oceanfront sunset with their arms wrapped around each other.

Next, fans get to see the 36-year-old record producer DJ-ing at what looks like a party.

We get more of the inseparable pair in the next couple of photos, with the first revealing the lovebirds smiling for a selfie.

Another picture shows the Rare Beauty founder snuggled up with Benny on the couch surrounded by some friends.

Lastly, Selena shared a video of the two in front of the sunset, with Benny cheekily grabbing her butt, as well as a photo of an incoming FaceTime call with him.

It's clear how much the two are obsessed with each other from these pics alone, and fans are over the moon to see Sel so happy!