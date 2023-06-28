Selena Gomez celebrates season 3 of Only Murders in the Building with her "favorite people"

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has announced the premiere date for season three of the Emmy-winning TV series, Only Murders in the Building (OMITB), with an epic pic!

Selena Gomez (c.) poses with her Only Murders in the Building costars Steve Martin (l.) and Martin Short. © Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez

The mystery surrounding the debut for the third season of the Hulu series has been solved.

On Tuesday, Selena dropped a sweet snap of herself with her costars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, on Instagram.

The lovable trio were seen on the set of the murder mystery show.

"Some of my favorite people.. Only Murders In the Building season 3 is coming august 8th!!!!," the Disney alum captioned the post.

In the pic, Selena, who plays Mabel in the series, is seen crouched between her comedic costars with her hands underneath her chin while Martin and Short are all smiles!