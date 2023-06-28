Selena Gomez celebrates season 3 of Only Murders in the Building with her "favorite people"
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has announced the premiere date for season three of the Emmy-winning TV series, Only Murders in the Building (OMITB), with an epic pic!
The mystery surrounding the debut for the third season of the Hulu series has been solved.
On Tuesday, Selena dropped a sweet snap of herself with her costars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, on Instagram.
The lovable trio were seen on the set of the murder mystery show.
"Some of my favorite people.. Only Murders In the Building season 3 is coming august 8th!!!!," the Disney alum captioned the post.
In the pic, Selena, who plays Mabel in the series, is seen crouched between her comedic costars with her hands underneath her chin while Martin and Short are all smiles!
The cast of Only Murders in the Building gears up for season three!
While the Lose You to Love Me singer is reprising her role as the ever-curious neighbor of Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) and Oliver Putnam (Short), new and exciting faces are also set to make an appearance on the upcoming season.
Stars like Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep, and Jesse Williams have all been confirmed as the newcomers joining in on the mystery.
Find out what danger lays ahead when Only Murders in the Building returns to Hulu August 8!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez