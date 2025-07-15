Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding plans: Guest list, date, and more revealed!

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are reportedly planning to tie the knot in September with a star-studded wedding in California!

According to a new report from the Daily Mail, the lovebirds will say "I do" during a two-day celebration near Santa Barbara.

"Everyone invited has been asked to bring overnight bags to stay for the weekend," an insider spilled.

While Selena and Benny are planning to keep the guest list to their family and friends, their A-list status means that there are plenty of big names among those invitees.

Among them are Taylor Swift, a longtime friend of Selena's, and her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce.

Insiders spilled that the pop star's busy career posed a bit of a challenge for scheduling, telling the outlet, "Selena is not having her wedding to accommodate Taylor, but she wants her to attend and she would love for her to be able to go with Travis."

The celebration will also welcome the Only Murders in the Building actor's co-stars, as well as Benny's famous musical collaborators like Ed Sheeran.