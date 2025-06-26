Selena Gomez pitches dream collab with Ariana Grande: "I love her era"
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez gushed over fellow pop princess Ariana Grande as she dished on her dream collaborator!
The 32-year-old Emilia Pérez star sat down with Karol G for a "GOAT" debate for Complex, where the two revealed their top choices in a variety of subjects.
When asked about the GOAT – AKA Greatest of All Time – among their collaborators, both musicians were hesitant to pick a favorite.
Karol G then switched it to who would be their top pick among artists they haven't teamed up with yet, which led Selena to name-drop Ariana.
"I don't know, I love her era," she said of the 32-year-old Wicked actor.
This isn't the first time Selena has shown some love for Ari, as back in May, she reshared a clip of their hug at a film festival earlier this year.
"I'm reminded that women can always be supportive of each other," Selena wrote under the video. "I love you Ari."
Though the stars competed against each other in the recent awards season, they were consistently supportive of one another, and the Rare Beauty mogul even revealed that Ariana was among the first to reach out after they both received Golden Globe nominations!
Cover photo: Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Robyn Beck / AFP