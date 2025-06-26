Selena Gomez pitches dream collab with Ariana Grande: "I love her era"

Selena Gomez revealed that fellow pop princess Ariana Grande would be a dream collaborator, gushing that she "loves" her newest era.

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez gushed over fellow pop princess Ariana Grande as she dished on her dream collaborator!

Selena Gomez (l.) revealed that fellow pop princess Ariana Grande would be a dream collaborator, gushing that she "loves" her newest era.
Selena Gomez (l.) revealed that fellow pop princess Ariana Grande would be a dream collaborator, gushing that she "loves" her newest era.  © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Robyn Beck / AFP

The 32-year-old Emilia Pérez star sat down with Karol G for a "GOAT" debate for Complex, where the two revealed their top choices in a variety of subjects.

When asked about the GOAT – AKA Greatest of All Time – among their collaborators, both musicians were hesitant to pick a favorite.

Karol G then switched it to who would be their top pick among artists they haven't teamed up with yet, which led Selena to name-drop Ariana.

Miley Cyrus seemingly addresses her "rude" behavior towards fans at album signing
Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus seemingly addresses her "rude" behavior towards fans at album signing
Taylor Swift thrills with surprise performance at Travis Kelce's NFL event!
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift thrills with surprise performance at Travis Kelce's NFL event!

"I don't know, I love her era," she said of the 32-year-old Wicked actor.

This isn't the first time Selena has shown some love for Ari, as back in May, she reshared a clip of their hug at a film festival earlier this year.

"I'm reminded that women can always be supportive of each other," Selena wrote under the video. "I love you Ari."

Though the stars competed against each other in the recent awards season, they were consistently supportive of one another, and the Rare Beauty mogul even revealed that Ariana was among the first to reach out after they both received Golden Globe nominations!

Cover photo: Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Robyn Beck / AFP

More on Selena Gomez: