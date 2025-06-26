Selena Gomez pitches dream collab with Ariana Grande: "I love her era"

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez gushed over fellow pop princess Ariana Grande as she dished on her dream collaborator!

Selena Gomez (l.) revealed that fellow pop princess Ariana Grande would be a dream collaborator, gushing that she "loves" her newest era. © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Robyn Beck / AFP

The 32-year-old Emilia Pérez star sat down with Karol G for a "GOAT" debate for Complex, where the two revealed their top choices in a variety of subjects.

When asked about the GOAT – AKA Greatest of All Time – among their collaborators, both musicians were hesitant to pick a favorite.

Karol G then switched it to who would be their top pick among artists they haven't teamed up with yet, which led Selena to name-drop Ariana.

"I don't know, I love her era," she said of the 32-year-old Wicked actor.

This isn't the first time Selena has shown some love for Ari, as back in May, she reshared a clip of their hug at a film festival earlier this year.

"I'm reminded that women can always be supportive of each other," Selena wrote under the video. "I love you Ari."