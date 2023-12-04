Selena Gomez channels old Hollywood glamour at Academy Museum Gala

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez graced the red carpet at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala in a look that channeled the best of old Hollywood glamour.

Selena Gomez stunned in a floor-length black gown at Sunday's Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 31-year-old star attended the annual event on Sunday wearing a strapless black gown topped with a silver floral adornment that gave the ensemble a halter neckline.

With her hair pulled back in a sleek bun, she completed the look with dangling silver earrings and long black gloves worn up past her elbow.

At the gala, Selena reunited with her Only Murders in the Building co-star, Meryl Streep, and snapped photos with long-time friends Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham.

The 24-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham celebrated the trio's friendship "anniversary" with an Instagram photo dump that kicked off with a snap of the Rare Beauty founder posing beside the couple.

After becoming close pals last year, Selena, Brooklyn, and Nicola have become inseparable, with Brooklyn revealing that they've jokingly come to call themselves a happy "throuple."