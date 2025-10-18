Selena Gomez responds to Hailey Bieber's shady comments in quickly deleted post
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has responded after Hailey Bieber seemingly alluded to their years-long rivalry in some shady comments from a recent interview.
It all began when Hailey sat down with the Wall Street Journal for a Tuesday cover story, where she dished on her beauty brand, Rhode.
The chat highlighted Rhode's move into Sephora, where Selena's brand Rare Beauty is also sold.
The 28-year-old brushed off the idea of a rivalry, explaining, "It's always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn't ask for that."
But Hailey appeared to throw shade at the 33-year-old and other moguls in the beauty space by adding, "I don't feel competitive with people that I’m not inspired by."
Hailey's rep denied that she was referring to Selena, but fans were quick to take the remark as the model reigniting her infamous feud with the actor.
The Only Murders in the Building star, however, chimed in to shut it down with a since-deleted Instagram story shared on Friday, per TMZ.
"She can say whatever she wants. Doesn’t affect my life whatsoever," Selena said. "It's just about relevance not intelligence. Be kind. All brands inspire me. There is room for everyone. And hopefully we can all stop."
Are Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber still feuding?
Though both stars have attempted to distance themselves from the narrative, Hailey and Selena have been consistently pitted against each other because Selena dated Hailey's now-husband, Justin Bieber, on and off for nearly a decade before their final split in 2018.
Hailey tied the knot with Justin just a few months after he and Selena called it quits.
The drama last flared up in 2023, when Selena called out the beauty mogul for mocking her longtime pal Taylor Swift.
Fans rallied behind Selena, leading to a flood of negative comments against Hailey that ultimately led the Disney Channel alum to call for a ceasefire.
In the time since, sporadic chatter has popped up that the two still have some bad blood, but as Selena's latest comments suggest, they may want to leave the past behind once and for all.
Cover photo: Collage: Frederic J. Brown / AFP & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP