Selena Gomez responds to Hailey Bieber's shady comments in quickly deleted post

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has responded after Hailey Bieber seemingly alluded to their years-long rivalry in some shady comments from a recent interview.

Selena Gomez (l.) defended Hailey Bieber in a since-deleted response to the model's shady comments about their beauty brands. © Collage: Frederic J. Brown / AFP & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

It all began when Hailey sat down with the Wall Street Journal for a Tuesday cover story, where she dished on her beauty brand, Rhode.

The chat highlighted Rhode's move into Sephora, where Selena's brand Rare Beauty is also sold.

The 28-year-old brushed off the idea of a rivalry, explaining, "It's always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn't ask for that."

But Hailey appeared to throw shade at the 33-year-old and other moguls in the beauty space by adding, "I don't feel competitive with people that I’m not inspired by."

Hailey's rep denied that she was referring to Selena, but fans were quick to take the remark as the model reigniting her infamous feud with the actor.

The Only Murders in the Building star, however, chimed in to shut it down with a since-deleted Instagram story shared on Friday, per TMZ.

"She can say whatever she wants. Doesn’t affect my life whatsoever," Selena said. "It's just about relevance not intelligence. Be kind. All brands inspire me. There is room for everyone. And hopefully we can all stop."