Selena Gomez shuts down body-shaming critics with a moving message to fans

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has responded to the recent criticism of her body with an inspiring message for her fans.

Selena Gomez went live on TikTok to respond to recent commentary about her weight. © CINDY ORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 30-year-old went live on TikTok to speak with her fans and address the recent comments about her body.

Gomez, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2015, was candid about how her medication for the autoimmune disorder has impacted her weight.

The Only Murders in the Building star explained that when she's taking the medication, she tends to retain more water weight.

Though her fluctuating weight has become the focus of cruel online critics, Gomez is prioritizing what really matters as she puts her health first to combat her lupus symptoms.

"My medications are important, and I believe that they're what helps me," she said during the livestream.

The Rare Beauty founder has been transparent about her challenges with both mental and physical health, and fans are praising her most recent empowering message about body image.