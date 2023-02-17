Selena Gomez shuts down body-shaming critics with a moving message to fans
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has responded to the recent criticism of her body with an inspiring message for her fans.
The 30-year-old went live on TikTok to speak with her fans and address the recent comments about her body.
Gomez, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2015, was candid about how her medication for the autoimmune disorder has impacted her weight.
The Only Murders in the Building star explained that when she's taking the medication, she tends to retain more water weight.
Though her fluctuating weight has become the focus of cruel online critics, Gomez is prioritizing what really matters as she puts her health first to combat her lupus symptoms.
"My medications are important, and I believe that they're what helps me," she said during the livestream.
The Rare Beauty founder has been transparent about her challenges with both mental and physical health, and fans are praising her most recent empowering message about body image.
Selena Gomez inspires her fans to promote body positivity
Gomez knows all too well that the pressure of social media can pose a serious challenge to one's self-esteem, and she wants her fans to feel just as empowered as she does.
"I just want people to know that you're beautiful, and you're wonderful," she said on TikTok. "Yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like sh*t, but I would rather be healthy and take care of myself."
The former Disney star reiterated her appreciation for her fans' support.
As for the critics, she has a simple message: "Go away."
"I don't believe in shaming people for [their] body or anything," she said.
While Gomez's comments have been praised by her fans, many feel frustrated that she had to defend her weight in the first place.
"it's so sad how selena gomez has to excuse herself for her weight gain, it's proving just how the entire internet is evil towards women," one fan wrote.
We couldn't agree more!
