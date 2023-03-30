Selena Gomez fans slam Charlie Puth for shady tweet about the singer

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez appeared to be the target of a shady (and now-deleted) tweet from singer Charlie Puth, and fans are having none of it.

Charlie Puth (l) is facing backlash from Selena Gomez fans after appearing to shade the singer for rejecting his sexual advances. © Collage: Frazer Harrison & Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 30-year-old was rumored to be romantically involved with Puth around 2016 when they collaborated on the song We Don't Talk Anymore, but Gomez has denied that she ever dated the 31-year-old.

Puth, however, implied the opposite when he told Billboard that he doesn't "kiss and tell," but a song like theirs could only be perceived as authentic "if there's something else going on behind the scenes."

Then in 2017, Puth dropped a shady track called Attention about a girl who strung him along romantically solely for attention that was speculated to be about the Rare Beauty founder.

Now six years later, the See You Again collaborator tweeted - and swiftly deleted - "Attention is about what you think it's about."

The seeming confirmation that the diss track is about Gomez was bashed by fans, who called out Puth's questionable comments about the song in the past in the wake of the latest update.