Selena Gomez gets real about her dating struggles on TikTok

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez confirmed her relationship status and expressed some all-too-relatable dating woes in a hilarious new video shared on TikTok .

Selena Gomez dished on her dating life in a new TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@selenagomez

The 30-year-old squashed any lingering rumors of a romance with Drew Taggart in her latest TikTok.

"I hate it when girls are like, 'Oh my gosh, my crush doesn't even know that I exist.' Girl, my crush doesn't even exist!" Gomez lip-synced in the clip.

"Still out here lookin for him lol," she said in the caption.

The Only Murders in the Building star's love life made headlines when rumors circulated that she was dating the 33-year-old Chainsmokers musician.

Gomez then shut down the speculation with a quickly-deleted Instagram story that said "#iamsingle."

In a bizarre turn, she was later spotted holding hands with Taggart while out in New York, which naturally left fans pretty lost.

After the chaotic sequence of events, it looks like the Hands to Myself singer isn't seeing anyone – at least not anymore!

Gomez has been in the spotlight recently thanks to the ongoing social media drama with Hailey Bieber, and it looks like she's benefitting from the attention.

On Friday, the former Disney darling reached 400 million followers on Instagram, reportedly becoming the first woman ever to do so on the platform.