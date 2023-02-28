Selena Gomez says she's "ashamed" of not keeping up with Disney co-stars

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez got real about why she fell out of touch with her Wizards of Waverly Place co-stars later in her career.

Selena Gomez (l) reunited with two of her Wizards of Waverly Place co-stars on a recent podcast. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Everett Collection

The 30-year-old appeared as a guest on the Wizards of Waverly Pod, hosted by her former Disney colleagues Jennifer Stone and David DeLuise.

As every Gen Z-er and millennial can recall, the Rare Beauty founder got her big break playing Alex Russo on the magical comedy series when she was just 15.

Gomez revealed that her time on the show was "the happiest I've been my whole life," but she wasn't shy about admitting her regrets regarding the cast.

Gomez and her co-stars got pretty deep while discussing their relationship over the years during the podcast episode.

DeLuise, the actor who played Gomez's father in the hit series, asked her what her "biggest mistake so far" has been.

"Probably not staying in touch with you guys," she admitted.



As it turns out, Gomez was intentional about growing distant from her co-stars out of embarrassment of her own decisions rather than anything they did.