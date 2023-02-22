Selena Gomez makes big confession about Bella Hadid on TikTok

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has revealed her "girl crush" with a new social media story, and surprisingly opened up with a comparison between the two that didn't hold back.

Selena Gomez (r) shared her love and admiration for model Bella Hadid on TikTok and Instagram. © Collage: Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP & Screenshot/TikTok/@selenagomez

The 30-year-old got TikTok buzzing after posting two videos on her story praising Bella Hadid.

In the first video, Gomez lip-synched a popular audio clip on the app of the 26-year-old model introducing herself, and posed with a filter on.

The former Disney star captioned the video, "I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid."

In the next post, she removed the filter and confessed that she went a bit too far laminating her eyebrows. She then put her own spin on the audio, saying, "My name...is Selena Gomez."

"See, it doesn't even sound sexy," she lamented.

The videos come days after Gomez shared an empowering message about body positivity during a TikTok live stream.

"I'm not a model, never will be," she said at the time.

In addition to praising Hadid on TikTok, the Hands to Myself singer also shared a photo of the supermodel on her Instagram story with the caption "#girlcrush."

The interactions took many fans by surprise, especially considering the pair shares an ex,The Weeknd. But most praised the support between the stars.

Fellow pop star Lady Gaga even chimed in with a comment on Gomez's initial video.