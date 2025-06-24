Selena Gomez tests out bold new look in stunning selfie: "I'd regret it"

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez is itching to change up her signature look, but she isn't quite ready to commit!

Selena Gomez surprised fans with some bold new bangs in a stunning Instagram selfie, but the Emilia Pérez isn't quite ready to commit to the look! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@selenagomez

The 32-year-old star surprised fans on Sunday with a new hairdo in an Instagram selfie, which has racked up over a million likes on the platform.

"I would, but I'd regret it, then get it redone so I simply wont #bangs," Selena wrote under the snap.

In the photo, her trademark brunette hair was cut into a tousled bob with long bangs.

The Only Murders in the Building star has been rocking a bob as of late, but she hasn't gone all-in on the wolf cut featured in the selfie.

Instead, she's kept her shorter locks in chic blown-out bobs, alternating between middle and side parts for her red carpet appearances on the awards season circuit earlier this year.

While she may not be ready to pull the trigger on bangs right now, Selena would surely be able to make it work, as she's pulled off an impressive variety of styles over the years.