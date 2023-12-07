Selena Gomez reveals romance with Benny Blanco: "He is my absolute everything"

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has confirmed she's got a new love in her life, revealing a new romance with music producer Benny Blanco.

On Thursday, the 31-year-old star surprised by fans by responding to social media speculation about the pair's potential connection.

It all began with an Instagram post shared by @popfactions that pulled together recent clips of the Single Soon artist with the headline, "Selena Gomez seemingly confirms that she is in a relationship," later providing potential evidence that Benny was the lucky man.

Surprisingly, Selena commented simply, "Facts," also giving the post a like.

While some believed that the Rare Beauty founder was simply joking, she doubled down in the comments section of another fan-made post.

"He is my absolute everything in my heart," she gushed, adding, "He's still better than anyone I've ever been with."