Selena Gomez reveals romance with Benny Blanco: "He is my absolute everything"
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has confirmed she's got a new love in her life, revealing a new romance with music producer Benny Blanco.
On Thursday, the 31-year-old star surprised by fans by responding to social media speculation about the pair's potential connection.
It all began with an Instagram post shared by @popfactions that pulled together recent clips of the Single Soon artist with the headline, "Selena Gomez seemingly confirms that she is in a relationship," later providing potential evidence that Benny was the lucky man.
Surprisingly, Selena commented simply, "Facts," also giving the post a like.
While some believed that the Rare Beauty founder was simply joking, she doubled down in the comments section of another fan-made post.
"He is my absolute everything in my heart," she gushed, adding, "He's still better than anyone I've ever been with."
Selena Gomez says Benny Blanco is "better than anyone" she's previously dated
Selena also hit back at fans criticizing the relationship, saying, "If you actually care about me. This is my happiest."
In another message, she called the producer "the best thing that's ever happened to me."
Selena and Benny previously collaborated professionally on the 2019 track I Can't Get Enough.
Cover photo: Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer & Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP