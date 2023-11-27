Selena Gomez trades brunette for blonde locks just in time for the holidays!

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez is ringing in the holiday season with a brand-new icy blonde hair look that has her fans obsessed!

Is Selena Gomez going back to her blonde era? © Collage: Frazer Harrison & Catherine Powell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 31-year-old singer debuted some chic highlights via Instagram story, ditching her signature all-brunette locks for a fun sun-kissed glow.

While she recently went on a brief social media break, it looks like the multi-hyphenate star is getting back in the groove of things!

Selena unveiled her updated hairdo in a series of selfies that showed off the sleek, wavy hair with a touch of a golden flair.

She paired the new 'do with a low-cut black Valentino blazer and her signature smokey eye makeup. The ensemble was made complete with nude lipstick, sheer tights, and black heels!

But this isn't Sel's first time with lighter hair! She experimented with blonde hair back in 2017 and even went fully platinum in 2021.

In February, the Single Soon artist hinted at a potential hair switch-up, sharing a throwback photo of herself with platinum blonde hair and writing, "TBT to blondie sel."

Is Selena Gomez going back to her blonde era, and what do fans think of all this?