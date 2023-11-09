Is Selena Gomez back on Instagram after her brief hiatus?

Los Angeles, California - After a brief social media break, Selena Gomez has returned to Instagram to support a local eatery!

Selena Gomez (l) made a triumphant return to social media after announcing a break due to the ongoing Israel-Gaza War. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez

Selena is back on the 'gram!

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old singer shared two new photos to her Instagram story, showing her at Moo's Craft Barbecue in Los Angeles, according to PEOPLE.

In the first pic, Selena rested her elbow on a large wooden chopping board while smiling at the camera.

The next photo showed the Only Murders in the Building star wearing a Moo's Craft Barbecue apron and holding a tray of delicious-looking food.

Gomez was seen posing alongside Moo's owners, Andrew and Michelle Muñoz.

After the photos at the Texas-inspired eatery, Gomez reposted another photo to her story showing record producer Benny Blanco's newest cookbook, Open Wide.

She wrote, "One of my fave releasing a [cookbook]" at the top of the story post.



The Single Soon artist originally took a break from social media back in October and even hinted at deleting Instagram entirely, citing the "horror, hate, and violence" that's going on in the world amid the Israel-Gaza War.