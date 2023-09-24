Selena Gomez wows in wild leopard dress at Paris soccer match
Paris, France - Selena Gomez has been giving us major fashion slays lately, and her fit definitely didn't disappoint at the French L1 soccer match this weekend.
You better keep your eye out for Selena with these wild fits!
On Sunday, the 31-year-old pop icon took to her Instagram story to share a pic of herself in the sexy yet sophisticated long sleeve leopard turtleneck maxi dress.
She paired it with a slicked-back "clean girl" ponytail, medium-sized gold hoops, a black handbag, and simple black heels.
Gomez looked just as chic at the Paris Saint-Germain match, where she was spotted by eagle-eyed viewers on various social media platforms and Amazon Prime's live coverage of the game.
Selena wore a black leather jacket over the leopard dress, and added a pair of trendy black sunglasses to complete the look.
Selena Gomez hangs with Nicola and Brooklyn Beckham at Paris soccer game
She also posted a video on her Instagram story laughing and having fun at the match with Brooklyn and Nicola Beckham, who all also hung out earlier this month at Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour.
"Selena has been SERVING," one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The Lose You to Love Me singer was then seen posing for several pics with fans when the match ended.
Another fan on social media said, "Omg she’s been killing it with her outfits, she looks so good."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez