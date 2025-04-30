Selena Gomez opens up about feeling "alone" after Justin Bieber breakup

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez spoke candidly about her breakup with Justin Bieber and her current romance with fiancé Benny Blanco in a new podcast appearance.

Selena Gomez (l.) and Justin Bieber were in an on-and-off relationship from 2010 to 2018. © JASON MERRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 32-year-old star had an on-and-off relationship with Justin for almost a decade until they broke up for the last time in 2018.

While the 31-year-old Baby singer quickly rebounded by marrying his current wife, Hailey, just months later, Selena is said to have struggled with the split for much longer.

In the latest episode of Jessie and Lennie Ware's podcast Table Manners, the Rare Beauty mogul spoke openly about the time after the breakup, admitting she felt very alone and battled a lot of self-doubt.

But about five years later, everything would change for Selena when her friendship with music producer Benny Blanco blossomed into something more!