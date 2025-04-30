Selena Gomez opens up about feeling "alone" after Justin Bieber breakup
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez spoke candidly about her breakup with Justin Bieber and her current romance with fiancé Benny Blanco in a new podcast appearance.
The 32-year-old star had an on-and-off relationship with Justin for almost a decade until they broke up for the last time in 2018.
While the 31-year-old Baby singer quickly rebounded by marrying his current wife, Hailey, just months later, Selena is said to have struggled with the split for much longer.
In the latest episode of Jessie and Lennie Ware's podcast Table Manners, the Rare Beauty mogul spoke openly about the time after the breakup, admitting she felt very alone and battled a lot of self-doubt.
But about five years later, everything would change for Selena when her friendship with music producer Benny Blanco blossomed into something more!
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco share the story of their first kiss
During the podcast episode, Selena and Benny revealed the story behind their first kiss.
The two had been lying on the couch together when Selena leaned on Benny's chest to snap a selfie together.
It was at that moment he kissed her – and she immediately knew their connection was the real deal!
"I hadn't liked anyone in a very long time," Selena explained. "So some kisses are for fun, and then when you feel something behind a kiss, it's completely different."
The Bluest Flame singer was so nervous during her first kiss with Benny that she even broke out in a rash!
Selena and Benny announced their engagement last November and have been on cloud nine ever since, with the two even reportedly making plans to start a family together!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@tablemannerspodcast & JASON MERRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP