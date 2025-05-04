Benny Blanco spills the tea on his biggest fight with Selena Gomez

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are clearly head over heels for one another, but now, the music producer has revealed that things aren't always perfect in their romance!

Selena Gomez (l.) and Benny Blanco released their collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, in March. © Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez

On Friday's episode of the Ricki-Lee, Tim & Joel podcast, Benny chatted openly about his private life, especially what it was like to work with his 32-year-old fiancée on their new collaborative album.

Overall, the 37-year-old hitmaker said their work dynamic was quite relaxed, saying, "Honestly, she's so easy."

Still, the two did get into an argument during the process – and over quite a bizarre subject at that!

The album was mostly recorded in their guest room, where Selena sang her parts.

But a family of birds had taken up residence just outside their window, and the loud chirping posed a bit of a problem for recording.

When she complained to Benny, he didn't believe her at first, because when he entered the room, they went silent.

Selena became increasingly frustrated until she recorded the chirping with a microphone and played it for Benny, thus ending the bird debacle once and for all!

For Benny, though, the moment gave him some special insight into their romance.