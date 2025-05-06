Why did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce skip the 2025 Met Gala?

New York, New York - As A-listers flocked to the Big Apple for the 2025 Met Gala on Monday, there was one big name missing from the red carpet: Taylor Swift .

Taylor Swift (r.) and Travis Kelce were once again no-shows at the 2025 Met Gala, with the A-list couple reportedly skipping the event due to their busy schedules. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

While the 35-year-old pop star hasn't attended fashion's biggest night since 2016, she was once again invited to grace the carpet this year.

But as Swifties crossed their fingers hoping to see Taylor at the event, they were once again left disappointed by the time things wrapped up.

According to TMZ, both the Karma singer and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, were indeed invited to the gala, but their busy work schedules prevented both from being able to attend.

The Kansas City Chiefs star has never attended the Met Gala, but Taylor has been there six times over the course of her career.

Their decision to skip out does mean that fans are still awaiting the couple's official red carpet debut, as the two have so far opted not to walk any high-profile events together since their relationship began in 2023.

Taylor and Travis have been keeping a low profile as of late, with both seemingly enjoying some downtime from their careers after the end of The Eras Tour and the NFL season.