Did Hailey Bieber copy Selena Gomez for her Rhode acceptance speech?

Los Angeles, California - Fans are buzzing after Hailey Bieber gave an awards speech that sounded suspiciously similar to an interview given by Selena Gomez .

Hailey was recently honored at the Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Awards, snagging the Beauty Innovator award for her brand, Rhode Skin.

Speaking about her inspiration for the company, she told the crowd, "When I started Rhode, I didn't want to start a brand for the sake of starting a brand. I really wanted to create an entire world."

The line later went viral as fans recirculated an interview with Selena from four years ago, where she reflected on creating her billion-dollar brand, Rare Beauty.

"I didn't want to launch a makeup line for the sake to launch a brand. What interests me is cultivating beauty from the inside," she said.



While the plagiarism accusations may be a little far-fetched, fans have speculated that Hailey has been copying Selena for years now.