Will Selena Gomez's new album have a Gracie Abrams feature?

Los Angeles, California - Shortly after announcing a surprise new album, Selena Gomez has seemingly revealed one of the record's featured artists !

Selena Gomez (r.) and Benny Blanco have dropped a major hint that Gracie Abrams (l.) will be featured on their new collaborative album, I Said I Love You First. © Collage: Emma McIntyre & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 32-year-old star will release I Said I Love You First next month – a collaborative album with her fiancé, music producer Benny Blanco.

On Monday, Benny teased a potential duet between Selena and rising star Gracie Abrams on the album through a cryptic social media video.

The clip, which Selena reshared on her Instagram story, saw the 36-year-old open a door to reveal Selena sitting on a bed and chatting with Gracie.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter has reached new heights in her career over the past few months on the heels of her hit songs I Love You, I'm Sorry and That's So True.

Her connection to Selena shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to fans, as the Emilia Pérez star's longtime bestie Taylor Swift tapped Gracie to open her record-breaking Eras Tour between 2023 and 2024.

Gracie has also worked with Benny before, having appeared on his 2018 debut album, Friends Keep Secrets.

Selena kept the tracklist of I Said I Love You a secret when she announced it, blurring out the titles to hide the names of any featured artists.