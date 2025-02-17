Will Selena Gomez's new album have a Gracie Abrams feature?
Los Angeles, California - Shortly after announcing a surprise new album, Selena Gomez has seemingly revealed one of the record's featured artists!
The 32-year-old star will release I Said I Love You First next month – a collaborative album with her fiancé, music producer Benny Blanco.
On Monday, Benny teased a potential duet between Selena and rising star Gracie Abrams on the album through a cryptic social media video.
The clip, which Selena reshared on her Instagram story, saw the 36-year-old open a door to reveal Selena sitting on a bed and chatting with Gracie.
The 25-year-old singer-songwriter has reached new heights in her career over the past few months on the heels of her hit songs I Love You, I'm Sorry and That's So True.
Her connection to Selena shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to fans, as the Emilia Pérez star's longtime bestie Taylor Swift tapped Gracie to open her record-breaking Eras Tour between 2023 and 2024.
Gracie has also worked with Benny before, having appeared on his 2018 debut album, Friends Keep Secrets.
Selena kept the tracklist of I Said I Love You a secret when she announced it, blurring out the titles to hide the names of any featured artists.
The lead single, Scared of Loving You, dropped alongside the announcement on February 13.
Cover photo: Collage: Emma McIntyre & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP