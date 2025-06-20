Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber hit unfollow as feud rumors go into overdrive!

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have reignited rumors of a bitter feud as the stars hit unfollow on Instagram after seemingly burying the hatchet.

Here we go again!

Eagle-eyed fans noticed on Thursday that Selena and Hailey were no longer following each other on Instagram, sending the rumor mill spinning with talk that the two have bad blood yet again.

The 32-year-old Emilia Pérez star appeared to be on good terms with Hailey following a dramatic online feud in 2023 that sparked a massive wave of social media hate towards the 28-year-old model.

Selena ultimately urged fans to stop sending negativity to Hailey, and the pair have exchanged subtle shows of support by following one another and liking each other's posts in the years since.

Their last noted interaction online was towards the end of May, when Selena liked a post announcing that the new mom's beauty brand, Rhode, was heading to Sephora.

It's unclear what may have led to the recent unfollowing, but Selena and Hailey's drama has always been tied to the fact that the Rare Beauty mogul dated Justin Bieber on-and-off for nearly a decade before they called it quits in 2018.

Hailey then wed the 31-year-old pop star just a few months after his final split from Selena, leading fans to pit them against each other ever since.

Both ladies have spoken out against the narrative, but rumors of a continuing feud have still lingered online.