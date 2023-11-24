Shakira shells out more millions in another tax fraud case

Shakira paid 6.6 million euros to a Spanish court investigating her for unpaid taxes. Last week, she reached a deal to avoid trial in another tax case in Spain.

Barcelona, Spain – Colombian superstar Shakira has paid 6.6 million euros, equal to $7.2 million, to a Spanish court investigating her for unpaid taxes, her agent said Friday, just days after she reached a deal to avoid trial in another tax case.

Singer Shakira (l.) with her lawyer Pau Molins at her trial for tax fraud in Barcelona last week.
Spanish prosecutors in July opened a second case against the 46-year-old singer, accusing her of using a network of companies, some of them based in tax havens, to cheat Spain's tax office out of some 6.6 million euros in 2018, including interest and adjustments.

Shakira paid the court in August, the agency that represents her told AFP, confirming a report in daily newspaper El Periodico.

The 6.6-million-euro payment does not imply either the singer's guilt or innocence in the case, but is "another demonstration of her willingness to repay her possible debts to the Spanish tax authorities", the newspaper said.

Why did Shakira settle her tax fraud cases?

Shakira at the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards ceremony earlier this month.
Separately, the Hips Don't Lie singer Monday reached a last-minute settlement with Spanish prosecutors to avoid trial for tax fraud on income she earned between 2012 and 2014.

As part of that deal, the 46-year-old agreed to pay a fine of 7.3 million euros, equal to 50 percent of the amount of unpaid tax.

She had already paid 17.45 million euros to the Spanish tax authorities to settle her situation in this case.

The singer, who had previously rejected a deal offered by prosecutors, said in a statement she had settled, avoiding possible prison time, "with the best interest of my kids at heart who do not want to see their mom sacrifice her personal well-being in this fight".

Shakira moved to Miami with her two sons in April following her split from former FC Barcelona star defender Gerard Pique.

