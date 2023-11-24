Shakira shells out more millions in another tax fraud case

Barcelona, Spain – C olombian superstar Shakira has paid 6.6 million euros, equal to $7.2 million, to a Spanish court investigating her for unpaid taxes, her agent said Friday, just days after she reached a deal to avoid trial in another tax case.

Singer Shakira (l.) with her lawyer Pau Molins at her trial for tax fraud in Barcelona last week. © Pau BARRENA / AFP

Spanish prosecutors in July opened a second case against the 46-year-old singer, accusing her of using a network of companies, some of them based in tax havens, to cheat Spain's tax office out of some 6.6 million euros in 2018, including interest and adjustments.

Shakira paid the court in August, the agency that represents her told AFP, confirming a report in daily newspaper El Periodico.

The 6.6-million-euro payment does not imply either the singer's guilt or innocence in the case, but is "another demonstration of her willingness to repay her possible debts to the Spanish tax authorities", the newspaper said.