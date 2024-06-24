Shark attack kills Pirates Of The Caribbean star Tamayo Perry

Honolulu, Hawaii - The surfer, lifeguard, and actor Tamayo Perry was tragically attacked and killed by a shark off the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

The surfer, lifeguard, and actor Tamayo Perry, who starred in Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, was killed in a shark attack on Sunday. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

Perry, who was 49 years old, died while surfing near Oahu's North Shore on Sunday, said Kurt Lager of the city of Honolulu's Ocean Safety Division.

Perry appeared in the 2002 surf movie Blue Crush with Kate Bosworth. He also had a small role in the fourth installment of Disney's beloved Pirates of the Caribbean film series, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

First responders brought him by jet ski to Mālaekahana Beach, where he was pronounced dead.

The mayor of Honolulu, Rick Blangiardi, described Perry as a beloved figure on Oahu's North Shore and called his death a "tragic loss."

"As we grieve this unimaginable loss, we are reminded of the inherent risks faced by our lifeguards daily, and we extend our deepest gratitude for their service," Blangiardi added.

Honolulu Ocean Safety acting Chief Kurt Lager praised the late star in a statement as well.