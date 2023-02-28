Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter spark dating rumors, but are they true?

Los Angeles, California - Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter are the latest celebrities to spark love rumors after being spotted together.

Is Shawn Mendes (l) a kid in love? The Canadian crooner has fans buzzing after being spotted with Sabrina Carpenter. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/shawnmendes & sabrinacarpenter

Is Mendes wondering what it would be like to be loved by Carpenter?

Per a juicy tip from the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi, the two artists were spotted out and about looking quite smitten with one another.

On Saturday, snaps of the pair seemingly running errands in LA circulated across social media, further fueling the love chatter.

For the outing, the 24-year-old Grammy nominee donned a pair of blue corduroy pants, a white T-shirt, and a shearling-lined jean jacket while Carpenter sported a casual look in an oversized black sweatsuit and sneakers.

The pair didn't engage in any PDA, but the Nonsense artist couldn't help but smile as she and the Canadian crooner enjoyed their daytime stroll.

To quickly recap, Carpenter and Mendes are both currently single.

The 23-year-old songwriter was rumored to be seeing Teen Wolf's Dylan O'Brien in 2022 after her messy split from Joshua Basset.