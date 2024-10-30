Shawn Mendes surprises fans with confession about his sexuality

Denver, Colorado - Shawn Mendes spoke candidly about his love life during a recent show in Denver, Colorado, revealing that he's still "figuring out" his sexuality.

On Monday, the 26-year-old pop star got into a good chat with his fans between his songs.

During the exchange, he was surprisingly open about his personal life, noting that he was always aware of the speculation surrounding his sexuality.

"I think it's kind of silly because I think sexuality is such a beautifully complex thing, and it's so hard to just put into boxes," Shawn said, per a fan-captured TikTok.

The constant chatter in the media has felt like an "intrusion on something very personal" to him, especially because he says he's still coming to terms with his sexuality.

"The real truth about my life and my sexuality is that, man, I'm just figuring it out like everyone," the 26-year-old admitted.

At the same show, Shawn also opened up about the pressure to find "the one," telling fans, "For me, I've just been trying to take that pressure off of whoever, and just allow myself to experience the love that is happening in that moment, wherever and however that's happening."