Camilla Cabello reacts to theories she inspired Sabrina Carpenter songs: "You're welcome"
Los Angeles, California - Singer Camila Cabello has subtly addressed rumors that Sabrina Carpenter wrote songs about her on her new album, Short n' Sweet.
The 27-year-old singer recently joined Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper on her Unwell Tour, where Camila was asked if she's ever been the subject of a song.
The Havana singer responded, "You know what, I have been lucky to contribute in many ways to the great music of the 21st century," per the Daily Mail.
"Sometimes I have written them. Sometimes, they have been written about me. You're welcome, motherf****rs," she added.
The rumors that Camila inspired some of Sabrina's recent songs stem from the alleged love triangle between the two singers and Shawn Mendes.
While Camila didn't explicitly confirm or deny the rumors, her response fueled fan theories that the songs Taste, Coincidence, and Dumb & Poetic – all from the 25-year-old's new album Short n' Sweet – hint at the drama between the trio.
But what does Shawn Mendes have to say about it?
Shawn Mendes adds in his two cents to the love triangle rumors
In September, Camila threw a subtle dig at Sabrina during her 2024 iHeartMusic Festival performance, sparking fan speculation and intensifying the ongoing drama.
The tension seemed to reach a boiling point at the MTV Video Music Awards, with all three artists appearing to throw digs at each other during their respective performances.
Shawn recently addressed the situation on his social media.
He acknowledged the drama surrounding the whole ordeal and even expressed his desire for a more honest relationship with his fans while highlighting the importance of protecting his privacy.
