Camilla Cabello reacts to theories she inspired Sabrina Carpenter songs: "You're welcome"

Pop artist Camila Cabello has subtly addressed rumors that singer Sabrina Carpenter wrote songs about her on her hit new album, Short n' Sweet.

Los Angeles, California - Singer Camila Cabello has subtly addressed rumors that Sabrina Carpenter wrote songs about her on her new album, Short n' Sweet.

Camila Cabello (r.) spilled the tea on her love triangle with Sabrina Carpenter (l.) and Shawn Mendes on a stop for the Call Her Daddy podcast tour!
Camila Cabello (r.) spilled the tea on her love triangle with Sabrina Carpenter (l.) and Shawn Mendes on a stop for the Call Her Daddy podcast tour!  © Collage: Jamie McCarthy, Mauro PIMENTEL & Michael Tran / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 27-year-old singer recently joined Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper on her Unwell Tour, where Camila was asked if she's ever been the subject of a song.

The Havana singer responded, "You know what, I have been lucky to contribute in many ways to the great music of the 21st century," per the Daily Mail.

"Sometimes I have written them. Sometimes, they have been written about me. You're welcome, motherf****rs," she added.

The rumors that Camila inspired some of Sabrina's recent songs stem from the alleged love triangle between the two singers and Shawn Mendes.

While Camila didn't explicitly confirm or deny the rumors, her response fueled fan theories that the songs Taste, Coincidence, and Dumb & Poetic – all from the 25-year-old's new album Short n' Sweet – hint at the drama between the trio.

But what does Shawn Mendes have to say about it?

Shawn Mendes adds in his two cents to the love triangle rumors

Shawn Mendes brought up the love triangle fan speculation rumors with a simple post on X.
Shawn Mendes brought up the love triangle fan speculation rumors with a simple post on X.  © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In September, Camila threw a subtle dig at Sabrina during her 2024 iHeartMusic Festival performance, sparking fan speculation and intensifying the ongoing drama.

The tension seemed to reach a boiling point at the MTV Video Music Awards, with all three artists appearing to throw digs at each other during their respective performances.

Shawn recently addressed the situation on his social media.

He acknowledged the drama surrounding the whole ordeal and even expressed his desire for a more honest relationship with his fans while highlighting the importance of protecting his privacy.

"they don't play about each other," one fan wrote on X, to which the Mercy artist replied, "no we don't."

