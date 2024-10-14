Camilla Cabello reacts to theories she inspired Sabrina Carpenter songs: "You're welcome"

Los Angeles, California - Singer Camila Cabello has subtly addressed rumors that Sabrina Carpenter wrote songs about her on her new album, Short n' Sweet.

Camila Cabello (r.) spilled the tea on her love triangle with Sabrina Carpenter (l.) and Shawn Mendes on a stop for the Call Her Daddy podcast tour! © Collage: Jamie McCarthy, Mauro PIMENTEL & Michael Tran / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 27-year-old singer recently joined Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper on her Unwell Tour, where Camila was asked if she's ever been the subject of a song.



The Havana singer responded, "You know what, I have been lucky to contribute in many ways to the great music of the 21st century," per the Daily Mail.

"Sometimes I have written them. Sometimes, they have been written about me. You're welcome, motherf****rs," she added.

The rumors that Camila inspired some of Sabrina's recent songs stem from the alleged love triangle between the two singers and Shawn Mendes.

While Camila didn't explicitly confirm or deny the rumors, her response fueled fan theories that the songs Taste, Coincidence, and Dumb & Poetic – all from the 25-year-old's new album Short n' Sweet – hint at the drama between the trio.

But what does Shawn Mendes have to say about it?