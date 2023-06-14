Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are reportedly done!
Los Angeles, California - My oh my – it looks like Camila Cabello's reunion with Shawn Mendes was as short as it was sweet, as the two are now reportedly done!
Sorry Gen Z, but it appears that the 24-year-old Shameless artist has already moved on from her "fling" with her ex!
On Tuesday, People confirmed that Camila is back on the dating scene following her Coachella reunion with Shawn.
The pair, who first split back in 2021, sparked reconciliation chatter after they were spotted kissing at the yearly festival.
After their Coachella tongue-fest, Shawn and Camila were then seen out and about together several times in LA and the NYC.
Yet, earlier this month, The US Sun stated that the exes are "over for good."
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are officially done!
An insider dished to the outlet: "Shawn and Camila have a lot of history and they tested the waters again after coming back into each other’s lives."
"But it was just a fling and they’ve put an end to it now."
Following the news, the Treat You Better artist released a new single, What the Hell Are We Dying For?, which featured some telling lyrics that alluded to the two's second split.
"Locked in my mind, you're all I think about. I wanna save us, but I don't know how," Shawn sings on the track.
The source continued that Shawn and Camila "realized it was probably a mistake" to give their romance another shot, adding: "In reality, both of them know they aren't right for each other romantically and now they just want to move on."
Cover photo: Collage: THEO WARGO & RICH FURY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP