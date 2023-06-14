Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are reportedly done!

Los Angeles, California - My oh my – it looks like Camila Cabello's reunion with Shawn Mendes was as short as it was sweet, as the two are now reportedly done!

Camila Cabello has reportedly moved on after her reunion with Shawn Mendes fizzled out. © Collage: THEO WARGO & RICH FURY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Sorry Gen Z, but it appears that the 24-year-old Shameless artist has already moved on from her "fling" with her ex!

On Tuesday, People confirmed that Camila is back on the dating scene following her Coachella reunion with Shawn.

The pair, who first split back in 2021, sparked reconciliation chatter after they were spotted kissing at the yearly festival.

After their Coachella tongue-fest, Shawn and Camila were then seen out and about together several times in LA and the NYC.

Yet, earlier this month, The US Sun stated that the exes are "over for good."