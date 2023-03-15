Singer Bobby Caldwell passes away as his iconic song plays on

Great Meadows, New Jersey - Singer Bobby Caldwell has tragically passed away at the age of 71. He was best known for his iconic song What You Won't Do For Love, which will live on with his legacy.

Bobby Caldwell died in his sleep at his New Jersey home. © Collage: Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

On Wednesday, Bobby's wife, Mary, confirmed his death on Twitter.

"Bobby passed away here at home," she wrote. "I held him tight in my arms as he left us."

His representative also shared that the artist died peacefully in his sleep, per TMZ.

Mary explained that his death resulted from him being "floxed" and that it had caused his health to deteriorate "over the last 6 years and 2 months."

The term "floxed" refers to an adverse reaction to a fluoroquinolone antibiotic.

Bobby's team told TMZ that he had been unable to walk since 2017 when his Achilles tendon ruptured as part of a bad reaction to a prescription medication.

An official cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Caldwell's most well-known song, What You Won't Do For Love, was released in 1978. The double-platinum hit has been covered by a range of talented artists, including Boyz II Men and Michael Bolton, and it was famously sampled by the late Tupac Shakur in Do for Love.

The music legend was also known for his songwriting talent, having penned hits for Roberta Flack, Neil Diamond, and more.