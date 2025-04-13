Billie Eilish shocks fans at Charli XCX's 2025 Coachella set!

Indio, California - Billie Eilish helped Charli XCX continue her iconic Brat era with a surprise appearance at the 2025 Coachella music festival!

The 23-year-old Lunch singer sent fans into a frenzy on Saturday night by hitting the stage to perform a remix of the Brat hit Guess alongside Charli.

Billie and the 32-year-old Boom Clap artist first released the remix last August, and the two gave the song its live debut at one of Billie's HIT ME HARD AND SOFT tour stops in December.

But the Happier Than Ever hitmaker wasn't the only special guest to join Charli's Main Stage set on Saturday, as Lorde and Troye Sivan also made appearances to sing remixes of Girl, so confusing and Talk talk, respectively.

Along with the A-listers on the stage, there were plenty of notable celeb sightings within the festival's crowds as well, including Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

Coachella will close out its first weekend of 2025 on Sunday, with Post Malon, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Ty Dolla $ign, and many more set to perform.