Snoop Dogg to be Paris Olympics special correspondent for NBC

New York, New York - Snoop Dogg has been announced as a special reporter for NBC at the Paris Olympics this year reprising his fan-favorite turn at the Tokyo Games.

"I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris," he said in a statement issued late Sunday.



"It's a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness," he continued.

"We're going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It's going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned."

NBC's vice president of Olympic production Molly Solomon said that Snoop's commentating at the Tokyo Olympics had gone viral and "earned Snoop a job as our Special Correspondent in Paris."

"We don't know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show," she said.